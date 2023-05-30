A downloadable game for Windows and Linux

  • Blocks turn into sand
  • Clear pixels by lining up the same continous color from left to right
  • 3 Game Modes
  • 5x5 Difficulty Settings
  • Highscores
  • Combos

Discord: https://discord.gg/mkHtGBhbEw

Controls

A = Confirm / Rotate

P = Pause

🡅 = Rotate

🡄 = Move to Left

🡆 = Move to Right

🡇 = Drop Block

Updated 2 days ago
Published 15 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsWindows, Linux
Release date 16 days ago
Rating
Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars
(60 total ratings)
Authormslivo
GenrePuzzle
Made withlibGDX, Lightweight Java Game Library
Tags2D, Pixel Art, Retro, Sandbox, Tetris
Average sessionAbout a half-hour
LanguagesEnglish
InputsKeyboard, Mouse
LinksDiscord

Setris-1.2_WIN.zip 59 MB
Setris-1.2_LINUX.tar.gz 61 MB

Development log

Comments

Arius Black Studios40 minutes ago

how did you program this. I need to know. my brain is boggled.

miogame4 hours ago

Hola, me encanto este juego es fabuloso, muy adictivo, felicitaciones por crear este buen juego, yo quiero que te suscribas a mi canal de Youtube por favor suscríbete, un saludo

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, I loved this game, it's fabulous, very addictive, congratulations for creating this good game, I want you to subscribe to my YouTube channel, please subscribe, greetings

xdpirate5 hours ago

Tested the Linux build, real fun! Any plans for an android version? Would love to play this on my Android-based Odin Pro console.

danilman10216 hours ago(+3)

cool concept

Krycek101323 hours ago(+1)(-1)

Really cool concept on an old game!

Zymosan991 day ago

this idea is so good that, if you remove the tetris themeing and expand on it a bit, you could actually  sell this

mslivo19 hours ago

That's the plan.

NOO_t1 day ago

missed opportunity to make the title darude sandstorm

JankoWeber1 day ago

Is the game exclusively for 64 bit systems?

mslivo19 hours ago

It should run with a 32-bit JDK 18 but I haven't tried.

RedFoXalabama1 day ago

Very tricky game. A little difficult to understand at the begging, (maybe a little explenation of a strategy), but ones you get the hand is very funny for chill.

Ayjrin1 day ago(+1)

so much fun. I would love to play a version with a hard drop and a save piece mechanic.

j.maffe1 day ago(+2)

Amazing game... was a bit hard the first couple of rounds but you really get a roll going quite fast :D

afrocavalier1 day ago(+1)

This is so sick. Love this idea!

UltraTaber1 day ago

pro: nice physics based testris modification idea that works
con: gamepad doesnt work

JoeyMakesGames1 day ago(+2)(-2)

what the fuck is wrong with you

Nephylol1 day ago(+2)

whatd bro do to you lmao

Nopal1 day ago

Nice

Léon1 day ago(+2)

Awesome game but I need a break (u<_ u

Zymosan991 day ago

holy moly

srabb1 day ago

what game engine or framework was used to make this?

mslivo1 day ago

java+libgdx

tetramouse1 day ago

what is the difference between eash game mode?

mslivo1 day ago(+2)

Marathon: play forever

Ultra: reach max score in 3 minutes

40Lines: clear 40 lines in as low of a time as possible

Kaboff2 days ago(+3)(-2)

This is nice! I hope you make this on Mac.

PBES STUDIO1 day ago(+1)(-1)

oh yeah plz

mslivo1 day ago(+3)

No, but a Browser version is coming.

Tenthrow7 hours ago

I'd buy if there was a Mac version

Madelyn Of Hell2 days ago(+2)(-2)

do you ever plan on making a mac version?

Toast1 day ago

They won't be adding a Mac version however and browser version is coming.

John Watson2 days ago(+4)

Setris was on the KTLA morning news in Los Angeles today https://ktla.com/morning-news/someone-made-tetris-but-the-pieces-are-made-of-sand/

Orange Lover2 days ago

This is the most wholesome thing ever. Someone help Rich install this on his PC, please.

Zymosan991 day ago

weird that a news station covers this kind of thing

Saiklex2 days ago

This is ridiculously good. Thank you!

orta2 days ago (1 edit) (+5)

I love this game! (thanks for the linux build!)

Deepfriedice2 days ago

This is very silly, but also surprisingly good.

buluiz2 days ago(+6)(-3)

Look so good! Need this for Mac!

oguzalb2 days ago(-3)

so true

buluiz2 days ago(-1)

I never thought I'd see you here. What a beautiful koinkıdınk! <3

Toast1 day ago

No Mac version but they are going to release a browser version you can play if you are on Mac

Alresord2 days ago(+1)(-2)

please, make to phone´s

Orange Lover2 days ago(+1)(-2)

Yes, for Rich!

slenderbowman2 days ago(+2)(-1)

Any plans to release on Steam?

Katashi1 day ago

+ for steam

HauntedCorpse2 days ago(-1)

Wow, this is satisfying af

TeppuTeppu2 days ago

Nice!!

hazujh2 days ago(+1)

Awesome game!!!! :D I love all the aspects of trying to come up with strategies to deal with the falling sand; I have recommended it to all my friends.

There is just one issue which is that my color blind friend cannot play it and I am sad that I can't compete against him for the high score >:(

JackyVintonjek2 days ago

I am 85min into a run and I would love to be able to pause, save and exit cuz I gotta go to sleep >w<'  nothing I can do besides ending the run on purpose now?

vSanjo2 days ago(-1)

It's `p`.

JackyVintonjek2 days ago

yeah thats just pausing the game. I would like to pause and close the game and keep playing it later.

Alresord2 days ago

The game closes even when I set it as administrator

Paodealho3 days ago(+4)(-1)

Please port to mobile I really wanted to play this :(

The British Wolf3 days ago

Frustrating and yet kinda addictive. I keep getting really bad blocks popping up (like red, green, blue, and by the time red turns up again there's no chance of me merging them) and yet I still kinda wanna keep playing out of sheer stubbornness.

That and the sand physics kinda remind me of those old java games and it pleases me to watch it fall. :3

Maingron3 days ago(+1)

Ok wow, this is actually fun and playable, besides the sand sometimes closing up in really mean ways. I really enjoy playing Tetris and I also enjoyed playing Setris for the last 30 minutes or so.

shidowfanlol3 days ago(+1)(-1)

the game doesnt open even when i tried running the program as adminstrator......

Bright Spark3 days ago(+3)(-1)

Don't just start programs as an administrator unprompted - only do that if you absolutely HAVE to!

Reply
Here is someone who, open as administrator, still closes

Grabber Walkie3 days ago(+4)(-1)

Port it to mobile platforms and you've got a hit!

X Master3 days ago

Oh, I can see myself playing this for hours because I'm a Tetris fan.

Plus, the sand physics is just amazing and reminds me to Noita.

Reply
Я прям засел конкретно. (Do not know, how to translate it to english from russian.)

I will especially highlight impact from blocks falling. This little thing make games feel way cooler. I immediately remembered the shaking of the screen when a powerful, buzzing tank passes next to you in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Adorable, love stuff like this.

Learned about Setris from Alpha Beta Gamer YouTube video:

Reply
I’m not even colorblind and I have trouble telling the blue and green blocks apart.

Update: Turned off the blue light filter and lasted 51 minutes. Pretty easy without game speed speeding up considerably.

Sinnah Saint3 days ago(+1)

lol I was gonna tell you I had some bad news for you but I'm glad it was just the blue light filter. 

Reply
