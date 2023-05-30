Setris
A downloadable game for Windows and Linux
- Blocks turn into sand
- Clear pixels by lining up the same continous color from left to right
- 3 Game Modes
- 5x5 Difficulty Settings
- Highscores
- Combos
Discord: https://discord.gg/mkHtGBhbEw
Controls
A = Confirm / Rotate
P = Pause
🡅 = Rotate
🡄 = Move to Left
🡆 = Move to Right
🡇 = Drop Block
Download
Setris-1.2_WIN.zip 59 MB
Setris-1.2_LINUX.tar.gz 61 MB
Development log
- Screen flickering on Linux6 days ago
- 1.2 Release7 days ago
- 1.1 Release13 days ago
Comments
how did you program this. I need to know. my brain is boggled.
Hola, me encanto este juego es fabuloso, muy adictivo, felicitaciones por crear este buen juego, yo quiero que te suscribas a mi canal de Youtube por favor suscríbete, un saludo
Hello, I loved this game, it's fabulous, very addictive, congratulations for creating this good game, I want you to subscribe to my YouTube channel, please subscribe, greetings
Tested the Linux build, real fun! Any plans for an android version? Would love to play this on my Android-based Odin Pro console.
cool concept
Really cool concept on an old game!
this idea is so good that, if you remove the tetris themeing and expand on it a bit, you could actually sell this
That's the plan.
missed opportunity to make the title darude sandstorm
Is the game exclusively for 64 bit systems?
It should run with a 32-bit JDK 18 but I haven't tried.
Very tricky game. A little difficult to understand at the begging, (maybe a little explenation of a strategy), but ones you get the hand is very funny for chill.
so much fun. I would love to play a version with a hard drop and a save piece mechanic.
Amazing game... was a bit hard the first couple of rounds but you really get a roll going quite fast :D
This is so sick. Love this idea!
pro: nice physics based testris modification idea that works
con: gamepad doesnt work
what the fuck is wrong with you
whatd bro do to you lmao
Nice
Awesome game but I need a break (u<_ u
holy moly
what game engine or framework was used to make this?
java+libgdx
what is the difference between eash game mode?
Marathon: play forever
Ultra: reach max score in 3 minutes
40Lines: clear 40 lines in as low of a time as possible
This is nice! I hope you make this on Mac.
oh yeah plz
No, but a Browser version is coming.
I'd buy if there was a Mac version
do you ever plan on making a mac version?
They won't be adding a Mac version however and browser version is coming.
Setris was on the KTLA morning news in Los Angeles today https://ktla.com/morning-news/someone-made-tetris-but-the-pieces-are-made-of-sand/
This is the most wholesome thing ever. Someone help Rich install this on his PC, please.
weird that a news station covers this kind of thing
This is ridiculously good. Thank you!
I love this game! (thanks for the linux build!)
This is very silly, but also surprisingly good.
Look so good! Need this for Mac!
so true
I never thought I'd see you here. What a beautiful koinkıdınk! <3
No Mac version but they are going to release a browser version you can play if you are on Mac
please, make to phone´s
Yes, for Rich!
Any plans to release on Steam?
+ for steam
Wow, this is satisfying af
Nice!!
Awesome game!!!! :D I love all the aspects of trying to come up with strategies to deal with the falling sand; I have recommended it to all my friends.
There is just one issue which is that my color blind friend cannot play it and I am sad that I can't compete against him for the high score >:(
I am 85min into a run and I would love to be able to pause, save and exit cuz I gotta go to sleep >w<' nothing I can do besides ending the run on purpose now?
It's `p`.
yeah thats just pausing the game. I would like to pause and close the game and keep playing it later.
The game closes even when I set it as administrator
Please port to mobile I really wanted to play this :(
Frustrating and yet kinda addictive. I keep getting really bad blocks popping up (like red, green, blue, and by the time red turns up again there's no chance of me merging them) and yet I still kinda wanna keep playing out of sheer stubbornness.
That and the sand physics kinda remind me of those old java games and it pleases me to watch it fall. :3
Ok wow, this is actually fun and playable, besides the sand sometimes closing up in really mean ways. I really enjoy playing Tetris and I also enjoyed playing Setris for the last 30 minutes or so.
the game doesnt open even when i tried running the program as adminstrator......
Don't just start programs as an administrator unprompted - only do that if you absolutely HAVE to!
Here is someone who, open as administrator, still closes
Port it to mobile platforms and you've got a hit!
Oh, I can see myself playing this for hours because I'm a Tetris fan.
Plus, the sand physics is just amazing and reminds me to Noita.
Я прям засел конкретно. (Do not know, how to translate it to english from russian.)
I will especially highlight impact from blocks falling. This little thing make games feel way cooler. I immediately remembered the shaking of the screen when a powerful, buzzing tank passes next to you in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Adorable, love stuff like this.
Learned about Setris from Alpha Beta Gamer YouTube video:
I’m not even colorblind and I have trouble telling the blue and green blocks apart.
Update: Turned off the blue light filter and lasted 51 minutes. Pretty easy without game speed speeding up considerably.
lol I was gonna tell you I had some bad news for you but I'm glad it was just the blue light filter.